September 25, 2018 / 1:57 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

U.S. targets Venezuelan president's wife, others in fresh sanctions

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The United States has issued new Venezuela-related sanctions targeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s wife as well as the country’s vice president and defense minister, according to a statement Tuesday on the Treasury Department’s website.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez were among the six individuals targeted, according to the statement. Three entities and an aircraft were also listed. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

