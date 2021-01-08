Vietnam says U.S. probe over its currency, timber could harm both countries

FILE PHOTO: A Vietnam Dong note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

HANOI (Reuters) - A United States investigation into Vietnam’s currency and its timber could harm bilateral relations, cause undesirable effects and negatively impact workers and consumers in both countries, Vietnam’s trade minister told his U.S. counterpart on Friday.

The Trump administration in late December named Vietnam a currency manipulator, a move that businesses said would pave the way for the U.S. Trade Representative to impose tariffs on Vietnamese goods. The information about the minister’s remarks during a phone call was posted on the Vietnamese ministry’s website.