Vietnam regrets U.S. decision to sanction firm over Iran-related trade

HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday it regretted a U.S. decision to sanction a Vietnamese company relating to the transport of petroleum products from Iran.

“Trade relations between Vietnam and Iran are strictly civilian and involve goods that would serve the essential needs of people and are not in contrary to the resolutions of the UN,”Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told a daily press briefing.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a number of global companies, accusing them of supporting the sale of Iranian petrochemicals as Washington increases pressure on Tehran in the closing days of President Donald Trump’s term.

Vietnam Gas and Chemicals Transportation Corporation was targeted over its connection with significant transactions for the transport of petroleum products from Iran, the Treasury said.

Hang said Vietnam fully observed United Nations resolutions and handled any violations accordingly, adding that Vietnam hoped the United States would remove the sanctions on the company.

Vietnam Gas and Chemicals Transportation Corp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The United States on Wednesday also imposed sanctions on companies based in China and the United Arab Emirates.