GENEVA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam has launched a trade dispute to challenge U.S. anti-dumping measures against Vietnam’s exports of fish fillets, a filing published by the World Trade Organization showed on Friday.

Vietnam complained about seven U.S. actions including the imposition of punitive U.S. tariffs on fish that Washingon considered was being dumped, or sold at an unfairly cheap price, on the U.S. market.