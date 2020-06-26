DHS asks U.S. tech CEOs to ensure online platforms are not used to spur violence

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security sent a letter to chief executives of five large tech companies asking them to ensure social media platforms are not used to incite violence in the wake of nationwide protests following George Floyd’s death.

“I am writing to ask you to do your part to put an end to violence and illegal activity spreading across our country by ensuring that your platforms are not used as a tool to organize, facilitate, or incite dangerous or deadly riots, in violation of state and local laws,” Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said in the letter.

The letter was first reported by the Washington Post.