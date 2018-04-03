FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 4:06 PM / in 11 minutes

Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers -- U.S. Justice Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - Rail equipment suppliers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (Wabtec) have agreed to end agreements to not compete for each other’s employees, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The two companies agreed as early as 2009 not to recruit or hire each other’s workers without prior approval, the department said in announcing the settlement.

A third company, Faiveley Transport S.A., also participated in the agreement until it was purchased by Wabtec in 2016.

No-poach agreements are illegal under antitrust law since they restrict competition for employees, and potentially deprive workers of better job opportunities, the department said.

Reporting by Diane Bartz

