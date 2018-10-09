Germany's Roor sues Texas smoke shops over counterfeit bongs

German water pipe maker Roor International and its U.S. license holder Sream have sued at least a dozen Texas smoke shops for trademark infringement, saying they are selling counterfeit Roor water pipes, tarnishing the company’s high-end brand.

The lawsuits were filed on Monday in federal court in Sherman, Texas, the latest of more than a hundred complaints filed by Roor or Sream in recent years against smoke shops and convenience stores over counterfeit sales, mostly in Florida and California.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2C9NZ5E