Texas storms affecting COVID vaccine distribution: Fauci

FILE PHOTO: NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci addresses the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The winter storm and power outages in Texas pose a significant problem for coronavirus vaccine distribution, U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Thursday.

“It is significant when you have that swath of the country ... that is really in many respects immobilized. Well, obviously it’s an issue. It’s been slowed down in some places going to a grinding halt,” Fauci said in an interview with MSNBC. “We’re just going to have to make up for it.”