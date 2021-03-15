Texas governor renews winter storm disaster declaration

March 15 (Reuters) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott renewed the state’s winter storm disaster declaration, according to the Office of the Texas Governor website on Monday.

The disaster proclamation was issued on February 12 saying the severe winter weather poses an imminent threat of widespread and severe property damage, injury, and loss of life due to prolonged freezing temperatures, heavy snow, and freezing rain statewide. (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru)