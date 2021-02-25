Texas governor vows to overhaul state's electric grid operator after storm failure

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday pledged to overhaul the state’s electric grid operator after a massive blackout left residents without heat, power or water for days.

State officials are working on proposals to add more power to the electric grid, Abbott said on the eve of state hearings into what caused last week’s outage. Power suppliers “of all sources were not prepared for this winter weather,” he said. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)