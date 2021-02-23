Several board members of Texas's electric grid operator to resign -filing

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Several board members of Texas’ electric grid operator are resigning, according to a regulatory filing, a week after millions of state residents endured days of bitter cold without power when the grid failed.

Four board members of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) are resigning effective Wednesday, according to the filing. ERCOT is the independent grid operator for the state, which has come under heavy criticism for its management of Texas’ power. (Reporting By David Gaffen; editing by Jonathan Oatis)