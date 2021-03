FILE PHOTO: Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Dallas, Texas, U.S., May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Texas governor Greg Abbott sought and accepted the resignation of Arthur D’Andrea, the last remaining member of its power regulating commission, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Abbott will name a replacement in the coming days, the report said here.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.