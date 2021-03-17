Texas utility regulator ousted after comments to investors disclosed

(Reuters) - The third and last remaining commissioner of the Texas utilities regulator resigned under pressure on Tuesday after the release of comments to investors vowing to protect utility profits and dismissing financial hits from a cold snap on municipal power companies.

FILE PHOTO: An electrical substation is seen after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, U.S. February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo

The resignation came soon after the disclosure of inflammatory comments by the Public Utility Commission Chair Arthur D’Andrea in a March 9 call with Bank of America utilities’ analysts. The call took place two days before he was to consider rescinding billions of dollars payment to utilities and included him boasting of his job security.

His stance against repricing, including telling legislators he had no authority to order a change, helped sink a proposal this week to cut $4.1 billion from charges in the final hours of a deadly February blackout.

However, the next commissioner can "correct prices" for power and services, state Attorney General Ken Paxton said in an opinion bit.ly/3bTyxw0 on Wednesday. A retroactive move for a certain period would likely be upheld in court if challenged, he wrote.

The regulator and state grid operator raised power prices to about 400 times the normal rate over five days. They left the pricing in place in the final 32 hours after the grid emergency passed.

The state’s independent market monitor testified grid operator ERCOT, which is overseen by the PUC, erred by keeping prices high during the period after widespread outages ended.

TIPPED THE SCALE

On the March 9 call, D’Andrea told investors and analysts he had “tipped the scale as hard as I could” to prevent repricing and would keep “the weight of the commission” against it, according to a recording of the call published Tuesday by Texas Monthly magazine on its website.

Municipal power companies that could benefit from repricing proposals would get through the financial hit, he advised the investors. Several have had their credit ratings downgraded, raising future borrowing costs.

Referring to San Antonio’s city-run CPS Energy that has contested $200 million in power charges, D’Andrea dismissed the impact in remarks to Bank of America analysts: “They’ve got a lot of money. They’re fine.”

High costs from the storm have led four Texas power companies to seek protection from creditors in bankruptcy court. Electricity firms have failed to pay $3 billion in storm-related charges, amounts that eventually would be passed to all Texas utilities and their customers.

POLITICAL FALLOUT

The Bank of America recording threw new light on the commission’s much-criticized handling of a deadly February blackout that killed more than 56 people in the state and could saddle power companies with bills for decades.

“Tonight, I asked for and accepted the resignation of PUC Commissioner Arthur D’Andrea,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement. Residents “deserve to have trust and confidence” in the regulator, he added, noting a new commissioner will be appointed in coming days.

PUC spokesman Andrew Barlow declined to comment on D’Andrea’s comments saying he had not heard the recording.

“It appears prices were manipulated for profit and now profits are being protected,” said Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. State officials have until the end of the week to direct the PUC to “correct the error,” he said on Twitter.

JOB PROTECTION

In his call with Bank of America, D’Andrea also claimed he had job protection after two of the three PUC commissioners resigned. Lawmakers could “secure promises from me” that they could not get if there were other commissioners, he said.

“I expect it to be this way for a while, at least a year, with just me,” he said of the commission’s makeup.

Earlier in March, Shelly Botkin resigned from her post at the PUC, a week after former Chairman DeAnn Walker resigned.

Electricity retailer Brilliant Energy LLC on Tuesday became the fourth company to file for bankruptcy protection since the storm. Its bankruptcy court filing came a day after Griddy Energy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with $29 million in charges for power.