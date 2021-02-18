U.S. Senate energy panel intends hearing on power grid in wake of Texas freeze

FILE PHOTO: Overhead power lines are seen during record-breaking temperatures in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate energy committee intends to hold a hearing to examine power grid reliability in the wake of the Texas freeze that left millions without power, a spokeswoman for panel Chairman Joe Manchin said on Thursday.

The hearing would “examine grid reliability with resilience and affordability front of mind to assess how best to prevent this from happening in the future,” said Sam Runyon, a spokeswoman for Manchin and Democrats on the committee.