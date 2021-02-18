Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Heavy Electrical Equipment

White House: 1 million or more still without power after storm

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - White House homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall said on Thursday that 1 million or more people are still experiencing power outages as a result of a winter storm that engulfed Texas and other areas of the United States.

Sherwood-Randall, speaking to reporters at a briefing, said extreme weather events like the storm demonstrate that climate change is real.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese

