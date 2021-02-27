Texas electric firm Griddy loses access to Texas grid, customers turned over to rivals

HOUSTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Texas’s power grid operator on Friday canceled Griddy Energy LLC’s access to the state’s power network, and shifted all its customers to other utilities, according to a notice by the grid operator.

Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said it had transferred Griddy’s customers to one or more rival providers. Griddy was the power marketer that sold consumers power at wholesale rates, which rose to $9,000 per megawatt hour for days as cold weather struck the state last week. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)