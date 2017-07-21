FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
This week in sports: Houston Rockets explode on the market
#Keeping Score
July 21, 2017

This week in sports: Houston Rockets explode on the market

Amy Tennery, Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

2 Min Read

May 7, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) celebrates after making a three point basket during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in game four of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports - RTS15LKU

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast:

A wrap up of this week’s sports news:

Got a spare couple billion lying around?: After nearly 25 years, the owner of the NBA’s Houston Rockets is putting the team on the market. When he purchased the team in 1993, financier Leslie Alexander paid a reported $85 million. But Alexander could reasonably attach a nearly $2 billion price tag to the Rockets today, sports marketing expert Rick Horrow said in this week’s podcast.

Just keep swimming, just keep swimming: Now that 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps has retired from competitive swimming, the sport must reconcile a future without the American phenom. At the world swimming championships, which kick off Sunday in Budapest, a Phelps-less era will begin.

Sumo smash: Mongolian-born sumo wrestler Hakuho clobbered the record for most career wins in Japan’s national sport Friday, claiming his 1,048th win just 16 years after debuting in the sport. (That’s roughly 65 wins per year.)

