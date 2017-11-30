FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-CBOT wheat spreads drop after heavy Andersons Inc deliveries
Sections
Featured
Pictures of the Year 2017
Year in Review
Pictures of the Year 2017
Now hiring? Amazon says Alexa is ready for the office
Technology
Now hiring? Amazon says Alexa is ready for the office
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2017 / 11:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-CBOT wheat spreads drop after heavy Andersons Inc deliveries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Refiles to fix headline’s description of spreads)

By Michael Hirtzer

CHICAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures spreads tumbled on Thursday after larger-than-expected deliveries against futures by grain handler The Andersons Inc in Maumee, Ohio, traders and analysts said.

The Andersons registered 2,000 contracts to deliver against futures and Wells Fargo issued the deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade December wheat on first notice day, CME Group data showed.

CBOT December wheat futures settled 7-1/4 cents lower to $4.09-1/4 per bushel while the more actively traded March contract was down only 1-3/4 cents at $4.33. The spread between the contracts 1WZ7-H8 dropped to a lifetime low of a December discount of 24 cents, before settling at 23-3/4 cents, down 5-1/2 cents.

“The jump in registrations yesterday is obviously putting some pressure on the (CBOT) December, relative to the back months,” Futures International analyst Terry Reilly said.

During the delivery cycle, which lasts two to three weeks, the futures market acts as a cash market and companies holding short futures positions can issue their intentions to deliver the physical commodity.

Because of the relatively strong cash market for wheat, traders and analysts surveyed by Reuters expected zero to 500 deliveries against CBOT wheat.

Mondelez International’s soft wheat mill in Toledo, Ohio, near the Maumee futures delivery point, is one of biggest flour mills in the country and was bidding 20 cents over CBOT March futures for wheat in the local cash market, traders said.

“It would suggest that the delivery was not their best sale,” Cascade Commodity Consulting LLC founder Al Conway of said, adding that selling wheat in the cash market could have netted the company nearly 40 cents per bushel more than delivering against futures.

Other traders speculated the wheat registered for delivery was of poor quality that the mill might have rejected.

The Andersons declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen; editing by G Crosse, Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.