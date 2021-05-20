UPDATE 1-Crop tour projects rise in southwest Kansas wheat yields

(Adds quotes, details, byline)

WICHITA, Kansas, May 19 (Reuters) - Crop scouts on the second day of an annual three-day tour of Kansas projected an average yield for hard red winter wheat in the southwestern portion of the state at 56.7 bushels per acre (bpa), up from 47.6 bushels in 2019.

The figure was the highest ever for the second day of the Wheat Quality Council tour, according to records dating to 2000. The previous high was 49.3 bpa in 2016.

The Wheat Quality Council did not hold a tour in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tour scouts sampled 164 fields on Wednesday between Colby and Wichita, Kansas. The state is the top U.S. grower of winter wheat and was the second-largest overall wheat-growing state in 2020 after North Dakota. The United States is normally the world’s No. 2 wheat exporter after Russia.

Crop experts attributed the robust yield prospects in part to well-timed precipitation in recent weeks.

“It is unusual to have soil moisture this good in Kansas” at this time of year, said Dave Green, tour leader and executive vice president of the Wheat Quality Council.

“The story is (that) this crop is improving, sitting in the mud,” Green said, noting muddy conditions that scouts encountered in fields.

Wet conditions have raised the threat from yield-robbing diseases including stripe rust, which was prevalent in some fields. Growers can limit damage by spraying fungicides, although the window for treatment is narrowing, with harvest only about six weeks away.

Others noted the role of improved wheat genetics in helping crops withstand adverse weather.

“Research has come a long way,” said Aaron Harries, vice president of research and operations for Kansas Wheat, a trade group. “We have reached a new yield plateau in the last seven years, around 48 bushels per acre. The prior five or six years, it was 38 bushels an acre,” Harries said.

The tour on Tuesday projected an average yield for 171 fields scouted in northern Kansas at 59.2 bpa, the highest first-day figure since at least 2000. The tour’s average yield for 335 fields scouted over two days was 57.9 bpa.

Scouts will check a few more fields between Wichita and Manhattan, Kansas, on Thursday before releasing a final statewide yield forecast later that day.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture this month projected the 2021 Kansas wheat yield at 48.0 bpa based on conditions as of May 1.