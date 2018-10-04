U.S. loses bid to halt whistleblower lawsuit against Utah lender

A federal judge in San Francisco has rejected the U.S. government’s attempt to halt a whistleblower lawsuit against Utah-based Academy Mortgage Corp, saying the government did not show it would be irreparably harmed if the case proceeds.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen, who had rejected the U.S. Department of Justice’s motion to dismiss the whistleblower lawsuit in June, on Wednesday refused to reconsider that decision or halt the case while the government appeals.

