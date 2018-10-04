FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 4, 2018 / 11:31 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. loses bid to halt whistleblower lawsuit against Utah lender

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in San Francisco has rejected the U.S. government’s attempt to halt a whistleblower lawsuit against Utah-based Academy Mortgage Corp, saying the government did not show it would be irreparably harmed if the case proceeds.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen, who had rejected the U.S. Department of Justice’s motion to dismiss the whistleblower lawsuit in June, on Wednesday refused to reconsider that decision or halt the case while the government appeals.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Cppzq5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.