Senate confirms Shalanda Young for No. 2 spot at OMB

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted 63-37 on Tuesday to confirm Shalanda Young as the deputy chief of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) as the White House continues to consider whom to nominate for the top spot at the agency.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain earlier this month called Young, a former House staffer, a “very serious candidate” to head the office after the administration withdrew the nomination of Neera Tanden earlier this month.

White House officials say Young will take over as acting director once she is sworn in, but no decision has been made on whether to nominate her or someone else to lead the agency.

The three top Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have urged President Joe Biden to nominate Young, who has also won the backing of the Congressional Black Caucus to replace Tanden.