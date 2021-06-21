Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
White House says delay in sharing coronavirus vaccines is due to logistical challenges

By Reuters Staff

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday the delay in sharing coronavirus vaccines with other countries is due to logistical challenges, after the White House laid out a plan to share 55 million U.S. COVID-19 vaccine doses globally.

“What we have found to be the biggest challenge is not actually the supply, we have plenty of doses to share with the world, but this is a Herculean logistical challenge,” Psaki said.

Reporting by Trevir Hunnicutt and Nandita Bose in Washington, Editing by Franklin Paul

