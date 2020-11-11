Insurance losses from U.S. West Coast wildfires to top $8 billion: Aon

FILE PHOTO: A firefighter uses a homeowners garden hose to help battle the Silverado Fire, a wind driven wildfire near Irvine, California, U.S., October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Insurance and reinsurance industry losses from wildfires across U.S. states, including California, Oregon and Colorado, were estimated to be more than $8 billion, according to a monthly report on global catastrophes by Aon Plc.

Economic losses from the fires could top $13 billion, the insurance broker said here on Wednesday.

Wildfires have scorched through millions of acres in California this year, the worst fire season in state history, while crews have battled a string of wildfires in drought-stricken Colorado.

American International Group Inc, one of the largest U.S. insurers, this month reported $790 million in quarterly catastrophe losses, before tax, hurt in part by wildfires in the U.S. West Coast.