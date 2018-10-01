D.C. judge rejects fishing groups' challenge to wind farm lease

A federal judge has rejected a bid by several U.S. Northeast fishing businesses to vacate a lease sold to Norway’s Statoil for a wind farm off Long Island’s coast, saying the lawsuit is premature because construction of the project has not been approved.

In a decision on Sunday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington D.C. said the lease sold in 2016 by the U.S. Department of the Interior only gives Statoil the right to survey the area and submit a construction plan, but no other activity is permitted until that plan is approved.

