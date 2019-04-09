U.S. wind power grew 8 pct in 2018, likely to rise further - trade group

April 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. wind power industry grew 8 percent in terms of capacity last year as demand soared, with about 35,135 megawatts of additional capacity projected to come online in the near future, a trade group said on Tuesday.

The additional capacity from new projects in 31 states would generate enough installed wind capacity to power 42 million American homes, the American Wind Energy Association said in a release. “Improving project economics and robust state policies led to a surge in offshore wind activity in 2018,” the group said.

Texas accounts for about a quarter of total wind power capacity, the report said, adding that as many as 38 companies, including AT&T inc, Walmart Inc and Exxon Mobil Corp, have purchased or committed to buy 4,900 megawats (MW) of wind energy in the state, the association said.

The state, which has about 25,000 MW installed, was adding about 7,000 MW in additional wind projects, it added.

Texas is followed by Kansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, North Dakota, South Dakota and Maine, respectively, with wind energy providing 6.5 percent of all the electricity delivered to U.S. consumers.

The country’s offshore wind capacity was also expected to increase, from a single 30-MW project installed at present, to six total projects totaling 2,101 MW projected to go live by 2023. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)