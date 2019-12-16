Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 16, 2019 / 4:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Top U.S. telecommunications, spectrum advisor stepping down -- agency

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The acting head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) — the principal advisor to the White House on telecommunications and spectrum policy issues — is stepping down, the agency confirmed Monday.

Diane Rinaldo, who has led the agency on an acting basis since May when the prior head resigned, said in an e-mail to staff seen by Reuters she was ending her time at the agency. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who overseas NTIA, said in a statement “Diane has led NTIA to multiple successes on 5G, supply chain security, broadband and public safety communications.” (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below