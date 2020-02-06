Regulatory News - Americas
February 6, 2020 / 4:46 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Satellite firms expected to back FCC plan on spectrum incentive payments -source

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Major satellite firms including Intelsat SA are expected to back Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai’s proposal to provide incentive payments to free up spectrum in the key C-band by shifting existing satellite users, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Pai is expected to back “single-digit billions” in payments, up from the “low-single digit billions” figure that FCC officials told U.S. lawmakers last week was under consideration, the person said. The C-band is a block of spectrum used by satellite company customers to deliver video and radio programming to 120 million U.S. households. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
