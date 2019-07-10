U.S. FCC votes 3-2 to auction key 2.5 GHz spectrum band for 5G

WASHINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday voted 3-2 to auction a key band of underused 2.5 GHz spectrum to help advance next-generation 5G wireless networks and scrap requirements that it be used for education.

The mid-band spectrum was reserved in the 1960s for what is now known as the Educational Broadband Service. Sprint Corp uses leased spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band in its existing 4G network and 5G network that it is being rolled out. Democratic FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said the Republican majority was collapsing “this spectrum into an overlay auction system that structurally advantages a single nationwide carrier.” (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)