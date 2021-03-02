Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Technology News

U.S. ITC to probe some cellular devices made by Samsung, Motorola Mobility

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday said it was probing certain LTE-compliant cellular devices made by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Lenovo Group Ltd-owned Motorola Mobility following a complaint.

The agency said it was launching the investigation following a Feb. 1 complaint filed by Austin, Texas-based Evolved Wireless LLC that alleged patent infringement.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese

