Kam Wong, former chief executive of Manhattan-based Municipal Credit Union, was sentenced to 66 months in prison on Tuesday for defrauding the institution of nearly $10 million.

The sentence came after Wong, 63 of Valley Stream, New York, pleaded guilty last November to embezzling money from the state’s oldest credit union from at least 2013 until his arrest in January last year.

