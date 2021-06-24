Aid programs for Yemen will begin closing without increased funding - U.S. envoy

DUBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - The international community, especially regional countries, must increase funding for humanitarian assistance to Yemen, U.S. Special Envoy to Yemen Timothy Lenderking said on Thursday. Humanitarian programs for Yemen will begin to close unless contributions increase in the next few months, Lenderking told a webinar sponsored by the National Council on U.S.-Arab Relations.

