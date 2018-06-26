U.S. State Dept approves potential sale of weapons systems to Spain

June 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it approved a potential sale of five of Lockheed-Martin Corp’s Aegis Weapons Systems to NATO member Spain for $860.4 million.

Earlier this month here, NATO defence ministers agreed to a plan to protect the North Atlantic against increased Russian naval strength, move troops more quickly across Europe and have more combat-ready battalions, ships and planes.

“The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the State Department said in a statement.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, a unit of the Department of Defense, delivered on Tuesday a certification notifying Congress of the possible sale.

The prime contractors will be Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and General Dynamics, the State Department said.