Smith & Wesson parent fails to win majority support for CEO pay

BOSTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Smith & Wesson parent American Outdoor Brands Corp failed to win a majority of shareholder support for its executive pay, according to a transcript of the gunmaker’s annual meeting held on Tuesday.

Traditionally just a small fraction of U.S. companies fail to win a majority of support for the advisory measures. In addition a stockholder proposal calling for the company to adopt a human rights policy was not approved, the company said. (Reporting by Ross Kerber Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

