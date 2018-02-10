FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2018 / 12:28 AM / in 2 days

Judge trims lawsuit against U.S. Bank, Caliber over mortgage-related fees

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Chicago has tossed much of a proposed class action accusing U.S. Bank and Caliber Home Loans of improperly charging homeowners for inspections and property insurance, rejecting allegations that the charges were inflated by kickbacks.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber said Thursday that the defining characteristic of a kickback is divided loyalties, meaning the payment received creates a conflict with a duty owed to the plaintiffs. In this case, the defendants had no duty of loyalty to the homeowners, Leinenweber said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2G264kS

