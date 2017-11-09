FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit revives part of foreclosure lawsuit against U.S. Bank
November 9, 2017 / 10:42 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

9th Circuit revives part of foreclosure lawsuit against U.S. Bank

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived part of a Hawaii property owner’s lawsuit alleging that U.S. Bank tried to discourage competitive bidding when it sold her house at foreclosure so it could buy it for itself at a bargain price.

In a decision on Wednesday, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court’s dismissal of property owner Julie Sigwart’s claims that the bank violated a Hawaii consumer law against unfair and deceptive practices by postponing a foreclosure sale and failing to publish notice of the new date.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hfZxsx

