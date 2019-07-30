Solutran’s check-processing patent lawsuit against U.S. Bancorp bounces

The Federal Circuit Court of Appeals has reversed a judgment against U.S. Bancorp in a patent infringement lawsuit by payment processing company Solutran, finding that Solutran’s invention of a check processing method was not patent eligible.

In a decision on Tuesday, a unanimous three-judge panel of the Federal Circuit said Solutran’s check-processing system is essentially an abstract idea, which cannot be patented.

