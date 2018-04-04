Judge tosses lawsuit against U.S. Bank over mortgage bond losses

A federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed a lawsuit accusing U.S. bank of failing to protect investors as trustee of a $2 billion residential mortgage-backed securities trust that suffered losses in the wake of the U.S. housing crisis.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel said investors’ allegations were not supported by the “unambiguous language” of the trust contract laying out the bank’s responsibilities as trustee.

