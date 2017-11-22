UPDATE 1-U.S. companies battle a rash of high-profile data breaches

(Adds Brooks Brothers) Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. companies are reeling from several high-profile data breaches that have exposed millions of consumers' sensitive personal information, leading to regulatory probes and prompting the companies to invest heavily to secure their networks. These include a massive data breach at credit reporting firm Equifax Inc announced in September and Yahoo in October tripling its earlier estimate of a 2013 hack to include all its 3 billion accounts. Following is a list of major data breaches reported since the start of the year: Disclosure Date Name of the company Details Link Nov. 21 Uber Technologies Inc The ride-hailing company reut.rs/2jLDONR said two hackers accessed personal data of its 57 million customers and drivers in late-2016. Nov. 14 Forever 21 The fashion retailer said reut.rs/2A5KACd there had been unauthorized access to data from payment cards used at certain of its stores. Oct. 12 Hyatt Hotels Corp The hotel chain reut.rs/2A43oBA discovered unauthorized access to payment card information at 41 properties in 11 countries between March 18 and July 2. Oct. 4 Sonic Corp The fast-food chain reut.rs/2jLW0qy operator said a malware attack at some of its drive-in outlets may have allowed hackers to access customers' debit and credit card information. Sept. 28 Whole Foods Market The upscale grocer said reut.rs/2x8UHCX payment card information were stolen from taprooms, restaurants and other venues located within some of its stores. Sept. 25 Deloitte Global accounting firm reut.rs/2mPVAQS Deloitte said attackers accessed data from the company's email platform. Sept. 7 Equifax Inc Personal details of 145.5 reut.rs/2wO7r5V million U.S. consumers were accessed by hackers between mid-May and July, in what could be one of the largest data breaches in the United States. May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Hackers accessed bit.ly/2hLtD7H Inc customers' card data, including number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants between March 24 and April 18. May 12 Brooks Brothers Group U.S. clothing company reut.rs/2iHRWUZ Inc said payment card information of certain customers were compromised at some of its retail locations in the United States and Puerto Rico over 11 months until March. (Reporting by Roopal Verma and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru)