U.S. projects tight soybean, corn supplies even after harvest

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - Strong domestic demand will keep U.S. stockpiles of corn and soybeans near seven-year lows even after farmers harvest the crops they are currently seeding, the government said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Agriculture Department projected that U.S. corn stocks would stand at 1.507 billion bushels by Sept. 1, 2022, up from 1.257 billion bushels expected on Sept. 1, 2021.

Soybean stocks in September 2022 were seen rising just 20 million bushels from 120 million bushels forecast for 2021, according to USDA’s monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Caroline Stauffer)