May 11, 2018 / 10:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

USG's four director nominees fail to win shareholder backing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. building products maker USG Corp , backed by Warren Buffett, said on Friday four directors were not re-elected to its board.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc had planned to vote against four board nominees proposed by USG, giving a boost to a $5.9 billion takeover bid by Germany's Gebr Knauf AG, which USG had rejected. (reut.rs/2KdWayH)

USG also said it plans to reduce the size of its board from 10 to nine directors, according to a filing. (bit.ly/2wwOQfR) (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

