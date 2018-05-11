USG's four director nominees fail to win shareholder backing

May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. building products maker USG Corp , backed by Warren Buffett, said on Friday four directors were not re-elected to its board.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc had planned to vote against four board nominees proposed by USG, giving a boost to a $5.9 billion takeover bid by Germany's Gebr Knauf AG, which USG had rejected. (reut.rs/2KdWayH)

USG also said it plans to reduce the size of its board from 10 to nine directors, according to a filing. (bit.ly/2wwOQfR) (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)