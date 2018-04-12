FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 3:46 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Berkshire intends to oppose USG board nominees after Knauf bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc plans to oppose board nominees proposed by USG Corp in an upcoming shareholder vote, as the wallboard maker tries to fend off a roughly $5.9 billion takeover bid by Germany’s Knauf AG.

“Berkshire’s present intention is to vote against the four directors proposed by management,” Buffett’s assistant Debbie Bosanek said in an email.

Berkshire owns roughly 31 percent of USG, which could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jonathan Stempel in New York)

