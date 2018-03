March 26 (Reuters) - Germany-based Gebr Knauf KG has offered to buy the building materials supplier USG Corp in a deal valued at about $6 billion.

Knauf has offered $42 per share, a 25.3 percent premium to USG’s Friday close.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the biggest shareholder in USG, said it may sell its shares if a deal happens.

USG’s shares were up 20.6 percent at $40.40 in premarket trading on Monday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)