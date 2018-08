RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA said on Monday that it expects blast furnace 3 at its Ipatinga plant to resume functioning on Wednesday, after an explosion at the factory on Friday injured 34 workers.

The company, known as Usiminas, said blast furnaces 1 and 2 were already operating, adding that it does not yet have an estimate for operational or financial impacts from the incident. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)