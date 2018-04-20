FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 20, 2018 / 11:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil steelmaker Usiminas net income jumps on economic rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA reported net income of 157 million reais ($46.4 million) in the first quarter, a 45 percent rise from a year earlier, amid an economic rebound that boosted net revenue, it said on Friday.

The steelmaker, known as Usiminas, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a gauge of operating profitability, was 622 million reais in the period, up from 528 million reais. Net revenue rose 38 percent to 3.2 billion reais from a year earlier, the company said.

$1 = 3.3841 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.