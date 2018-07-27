CORRECTED-Brazil's Usiminas expects steel demand to decelerate on second half

(In 2nd paragraph, corrects name to Miguel Homes, not Tulio Chipoletti)

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA expects local demand for steel to decelerate in the second half of the year from clients such as automakers, construction companies and durable goods industries, an executive said on Friday.

“We expect a smaller expansion in the second half of the year. In the first half we had healthy growth”, Miguel Homes, vice president at the company known as Usiminas, told analysts on a conference call. The company expects steel consumption to grow 5 percent this year in Brazil, he added. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Richard Chang)