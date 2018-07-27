FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 11:16 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Brazil's Usiminas loses $5 mln in Q2 as economic conditions worsen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais said in a securities filing on Friday it lost 19 million reais ($5.07 million) in the second quarter, citing a deterioration of economic conditions starting in May after a nationwide truckers strike.

In a securities filing, the steelmaker said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and a amortization, a measure operating performance known as EBITDA, fell by 31 percent from the same period one year ago to 519 million reais. ($1 = 3.7455 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano)

