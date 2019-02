SAO PAULO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais posted 830 million reais ($223.21 million) in profit in 2018, more than doubling its earnings from a year ago, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

Brazil’s steelmakers have benefitted from higher metal prices in 2018 amid global trade disputes between the United States and China.