SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian steel company Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA posted a first-quarter net loss of 424 million reais, from a net income 76 million reais a year earlier, despite higher revenues.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 14% from a year earlier, to 539 million reais. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Toby Chopra)