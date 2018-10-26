UPDATE 1-Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas tops profit estimates on higher steel prices

(Updates with details from analyst conference call)

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, one of Brazil’s largest steel producers, beat analysts’ third-quarter profit expectations due to higher steel prices internationally as well as a depreciating local currency.

Net income was 289 million reais ($79 million), almost four times higher than in the same quarter in 2017, and topped the Refinitiv average estimate of 188 million reais.

Shares of Usiminas were up 0.5 percent, paring earlier gains of 3 percent immediately following the release of the results.

“The operational results were strong in all aspects, with higher prices and higher volumes in the domestic market,” brokerage XP Investimentos wrote in a note to clients.

Usiminas sold more than 85 percent of its steel in the local market. Overall production was 1.1 million tons of steel, a 9 percent increase from 2017, and higher steel prices boosted revenue by much more. Year-over-year revenue increased by 40 percent to 3.4 billion reais.

In a call with analysts, company executives said they expected to maintain steel prices around the same levels during the rest of the year, although they were renegotiating prices with the key auto industry. Brazil was until recently one of the world’s five biggest automakers and is a big consumer of Brazilian steel.

An explosion in a gasometer in Usiminas’ Ipatinga plant, which injured more than 30 people, did not affect production, the company said, but it drove production costs up by some 47 million reais.

“The preliminary report of investigation concluded that the cause of the explosion was the undue entry of atmospheric air in the gasholder,” Usiminas said in the filing.

Since Usiminas is not a major exporter of steel to the United States it is not expected to be hurt by U.S. President Donald Trump’s new tariffs. Trump has put in place tariffs on imports of Chinese steel, and capped imports of Brazilian steel.

Usiminas Chief Executive Sergio Leite said the world had turned protectionist since Trump was elected and hinted that Brazil should take measures to protect its own industry if necessary.

“We are liberals, we are in favor of free trade, but it needs to reach an equilibrium,” he said. ($1 = 3.6720 reais) (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Susan Thomas)