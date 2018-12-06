CORRECTED -(OFFICIAL)-U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coin sales fall 16 pct in November

(In the Nov 30 item, the U.S. Mint incorrectly reported that November sales of American Eagle gold coins fell 67.3 percent from the previous month to 8,000 oz, when, in fact the coin sales fell 16 percent to 20,500 oz in November. The U.S. Mint also incorrectly reported that November sales of American Eagle silver coins fell 11.2 percent to 1.27 million oz, when, in fact, the coin sales increased 15 percent to 1.645 million oz. Also corrects year-to-date totals for both metals and the headline.) NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Mint sold 20,500 ounces of American Eagle gold coins in November, down 16 percent from the previous month, according to the latest data. (in ounces) Gold Silver Platinum 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 January 58,500 117,500 3,235,000 5,127,500 n/a February 5,500 27,500 942,500 1,215,000 20,000 March 3,500 21,000 915,000 1,615,000 n/a April 4,500 6,000 915,000 835,000 n/a May 24,000 15,500 380,000 2,455,000 10,000 June 24,500 6,000 435,000 986,000 n/a July 35,000 17,500 885,000 2,320,000 n/a August 21,500 9,500 1,530,000 1,025,000 n/a September 20,500 11,500 2,897,500 320,000 n/a October 24,500 15,500 1,430,000 1,040,000 n/a November 20,500 12,000 1,645,000 385,000 n/a YTD Total 242,500 259,500 15,210,000 17,323,500 30,000 New York newsroom (Reporting by Renita D. Young)