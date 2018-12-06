Funds News
CORRECTED -(OFFICIAL)-U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coin sales fall 16 pct in November

 (In the Nov 30 item, the U.S. Mint incorrectly reported that November sales of
American Eagle gold coins fell 67.3 percent from the previous month to 8,000 oz,
when, in fact the coin sales fell 16 percent to 20,500 oz in November. The U.S.
Mint also incorrectly reported that November sales of American Eagle silver
coins fell 11.2 percent to 1.27 million oz, when, in fact, the coin sales
increased 15 percent to 1.645 million oz. Also corrects year-to-date totals for
both metals and the headline.)
    NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Mint sold 20,500 ounces of American
Eagle gold coins in November, down 16 percent from the previous month, according
to the latest data.
(in ounces)
                       Gold                Silver                   Platinum
                       2018      2017      2018         2017         2018    
January                58,500    117,500   3,235,000    5,127,500    n/a     
February               5,500     27,500    942,500      1,215,000    20,000  
March                  3,500     21,000    915,000      1,615,000    n/a     
April                  4,500     6,000     915,000      835,000      n/a     
May                    24,000    15,500    380,000      2,455,000    10,000  
June                   24,500    6,000     435,000      986,000      n/a     
July                   35,000    17,500    885,000      2,320,000    n/a     
August                 21,500    9,500     1,530,000    1,025,000    n/a     
September              20,500    11,500    2,897,500    320,000      n/a     
October                24,500    15,500    1,430,000    1,040,000    n/a     
November               20,500     12,000    1,645,000    385,000      n/a     
YTD Total              242,500   259,500   15,210,000   17,323,500   30,000  
 (Reporting by Renita D. Young)
